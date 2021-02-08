Brightworth Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.2% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded up $5.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,196. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $313.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.