Brightworth Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brightworth increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 406.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 91.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 88,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

