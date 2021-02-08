Brightworth Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brightworth increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 0.8% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 321,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $87.30. 63,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.99. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

