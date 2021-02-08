Brightworth Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brightworth boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.