Brightworth Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.85. 21,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,329. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

