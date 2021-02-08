Brightworth Sells 1,105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brightworth cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.04. 27,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,012. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

