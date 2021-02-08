Brightworth Sells 1,146 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brightworth lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 172,961 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $221.96. 4,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,767. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $220.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.