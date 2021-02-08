Brightworth Sells 150 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $724.30. 2,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,463. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,586 shares of company stock valued at $30,290,503. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.