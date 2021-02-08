Brightworth Sells 17,826 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 39.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brightworth owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $394,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.19. 34,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.