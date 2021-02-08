Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) vs. MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ) Financial Contrast

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and MabVax Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MBVXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and MabVax Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb $26.15 billion 5.27 $3.44 billion $4.69 12.99 MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than MabVax Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb and MabVax Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb 0 4 10 1 2.80 MabVax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus target price of $74.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb is more favorable than MabVax Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of MabVax Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bristol-Myers Squibb and MabVax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb -0.11% 27.48% 10.77% MabVax Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats MabVax Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It also provides Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Baraclude, an oral antiviral agent for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. In addition, it offers Reyataz, a protease inhibitor to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Sustiva franchise, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor for the treatment of HIV; and Daklinza NS5A replication complex inhibitor, Sunvepra NS3 protease inhibitor, and Beclabuvir NS5B inhibitor. It sells products to wholesalers, retail pharmacies, hospitals, government entities, and medical profession. The company has collaboration agreements with Pfizer, Otsuka, Ono, Nektar, GRYT Health, Ubiquigent Limited, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Sensyne Health plc; clinical collaboration with NeoImmuneTech, Inc.; partnership with Astrazeneca Plc; a discovery collaboration with Insitro, Inc.; and collaboration with SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MabVax Therapeutics

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs to treat cancer. TELINTRA is the Company’s lead small molecule product candidate in clinical development for the treatment of blood disorders, including cancer. MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Telik, Inc., is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.