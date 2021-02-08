BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $275.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average of $234.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $284.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

