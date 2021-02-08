BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,967 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.73 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

