Britvic plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Britvic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.50.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.1384 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

