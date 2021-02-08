Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $144.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.