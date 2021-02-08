Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,004 shares of company stock worth $6,247,464. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Exelixis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exelixis by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Exelixis by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 299,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. 116,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.