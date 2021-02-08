Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,257,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

