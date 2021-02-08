Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $54.51.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

