Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,381. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $60,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 302,748 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 547,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. 88,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,200. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.