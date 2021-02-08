Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. 461,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $379.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

