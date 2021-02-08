Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.40. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,633 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLL opened at $25.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.