Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.80. At Home Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.72.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,182 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. 1,198,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,002. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

