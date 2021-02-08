Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post $6.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.27 million to $9.78 million. Epizyme reported sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $14.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 million to $18.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $75.14 million, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $127.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $130,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $162,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

