Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 362.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $4,281,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $31.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $32.49.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.