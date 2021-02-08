Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report sales of $886.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $890.60 million and the lowest is $882.36 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $13.99 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

