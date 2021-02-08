Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $1.21. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

LOGI stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.35.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after purchasing an additional 369,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 630,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Logitech International by 12.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,836,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $38,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.