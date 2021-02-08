Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $299.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.37 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $273.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

LL opened at $29.84 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

