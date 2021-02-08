Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $572.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.25 million to $600.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $571.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $342,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

