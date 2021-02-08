Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce -$1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.22) and the highest is ($1.00). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 578.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 204,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $14.92. 70,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,971. The stock has a market cap of $875.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

