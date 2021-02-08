Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

