Brokers Issue Forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.