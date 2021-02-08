Brokers Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $70.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.88 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $124,851.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,782.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 166,613 shares valued at $10,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.