Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,856,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,248,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 705,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,430,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 557,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

