Brokers Issue Forecasts for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

