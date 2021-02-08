Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sumitomo Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sumitomo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.71 on Monday. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

