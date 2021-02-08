Brokers Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ball in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

