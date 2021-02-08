Brokers Offer Predictions for Spotify Technology S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify Technology in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.77.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $310.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.89 and a 200-day moving average of $281.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

