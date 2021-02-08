Brokers Offer Predictions for Veoneer, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veoneer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

