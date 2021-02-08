Brokers Set Expectations for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSII. TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CSII stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

