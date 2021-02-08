Brokers Set Expectations for Digital Turbine, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Digital Turbine in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the software maker will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

APPS stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $88.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

