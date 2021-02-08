Brokers Set Expectations for Fortinet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

FTNT stock opened at $155.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $158.33.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

