Brokers Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.18. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

