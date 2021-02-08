Brokers Set Expectations for The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ENSG opened at $83.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $67,512.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,895 shares of company stock worth $11,880,649. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

