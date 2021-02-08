Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 3,417 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Graham accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Graham worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,175.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $590.25. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $597.28.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $716.98 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.