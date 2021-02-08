Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 16,055 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 12.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $78,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $740,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,904,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,561,365.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,952,026.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,248,181 shares of company stock valued at $75,221,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.52. 11,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

