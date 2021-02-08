Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Up 5.5%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 524,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,306,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.