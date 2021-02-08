Bryan T. Baldasare Sells 14,250 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,390.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.43. 38,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,742. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 75,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

