BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Up 78.4%

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) shot up 78.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $5.69. 55,558,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 705% from the average session volume of 6,904,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.