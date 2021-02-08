BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $137,491.32 and approximately $33.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.98 or 0.05414183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.