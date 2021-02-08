BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. BTRS has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides payment cycle management and automated invoice-to-cash solutions for businesses and customers. The company offers Quantum Invoicing, an integrated invoicing solution that automates and accelerates invoice delivery; Quantum Payments, a payment solution that accept payments automatically through different channels; Quantum Cash Application that helps users to make payments automatically; managed eAdoption program; and professional services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.