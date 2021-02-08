BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 18626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

BTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides payment cycle management and automated invoice-to-cash solutions for businesses and customers. The company offers Quantum Invoicing, an integrated invoicing solution that automates and accelerates invoice delivery; Quantum Payments, a payment solution that accept payments automatically through different channels; Quantum Cash Application that helps users to make payments automatically; managed eAdoption program; and professional services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.